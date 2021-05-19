Former Knox County Prosecutor Sworn-In to Office as Lewis County Judge

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Judge Corey Moon Officially Sworn-In – New Lewis County Associate Circuit Judge Corey Moon was sworn-in to office on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Lewis County Courthouse by Second Circuit Presiding Judge Russell Steele. Judge Moon was appointed to fill the vacated seat of Judge Fred Westhoff by Governor Mike Parson earlier this month. Judge Moon, 32, is one of the youngest judges in the State of Missouri. View the video and hear remarks from three Second Circuit Judges on The Edina Sentinel’s Facebook page. Photos by Echo Menges